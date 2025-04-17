Netflix Shares First Look at Devil May Cry Season 2 in Unexpected Way

Quickly following the release of Devil May Cry’s first season on Netflix, the streaming service wasted little time in confirming that a second season was in the works. Based on the major cliffhanger that capped off the preliminary season, fans were happy to hear that Dante and Vergil will be making a comeback in the future. While the second season was confirmed to be in production, no footage from season two had been released, until now it seems. Netflix has seemingly given fans a first look at Devil May Cry season two in an unexpected way, thanks to a new music video for one of the biggest bands on the animated series’ soundtrack.

Series creator Adi Shankar has made it no secret that he is a big fan of the Devil May Cry series. Long before the Netflix series, the prolific creator has cosplayed as the protagonist quite often, even doing so at a recent WWE Raw event following the animation’s debut. In choosing the soundtrack for the series, Shankar wanted to pay tribute to the heavy metal legends of the late 90s and early aughts with picks like Papa Roach, Green Day, Rage Against The Machine, and more. The band Evanescence even created an original track for the animated adaptation, and it seems that in their new music video, Dante fans have gotten their first look at season two.

Devil May Cry Season 2: Dante’s New Look

While not confirmed that these new clips are from Devil May Cry’s second season, said videos playing in the music video’s background certainly appear as if they’re from the upcoming episodes. Dante has longer hair in these new clips, along with a new outfit, which would make sense considering where we last left the devil-hunting protagonist in season one. Thanks to being kidnapped by Darkcom, Dante has been put on ice, trapped in a solution that makes him unable to stop the United States government from invading hell. Luckily, the innocent demons of this realm have a protector even while Dante is locked away, as Dante’s brother Vergil is stepping up to the plate. You can check out Evanescence’s new music video below.

long hair? skin tight black shirt? now this is a desdign I can get behind pic.twitter.com/gERqlp98Rb — ch4rles |-/ MCM MAY‼️ (@ch4rlesiv115) April 17, 2025

Devil May Cry’s Season 2 Villain

In the first season finale, Devil May Cry gave us our first look at the potential big bad of season two, and we aren’t referring to Vergil. In the original game franchise, the villain of Devil May Cry 2 was Arius, the leader of the organization Uroboros. While that sequel video game was controversial amongst many players, it appears that Shankar is looking to have the villain play a major role in the animated series’ future.

