Devil May Cry Creator Reveals the Real Final Boss of the Series (Exclusive)

Netflix’s Devil May Cry is here and Dante has plenty of demons to fire on in the eight-episode animated adaptation of the popular Capcom video game franchise. While a second season has yet to be announced, there were more than a few cliffhangers in the season finale that set the stage for a potential season two. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with series creator Adi Shankar and the voice actor who brings “Lady” to life, Scout Taylor-Compton. During our chat, the creative minds revealed that the big bad of the first season might not be what you expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start, Taylor-Compton broke down her character’s importance to the animated series while exploring the more thoughtful side of Devil May Cry, “Lady is the heart, not in the soft sentimental way. She is the human anchor of this world, and she doesn’t have powers. She doesn’t have anything, all of this was built from her past, and that’s what I really love, that we sort of kicked into this series. We learned that she’s tough, a badass, but what made her become this armored strength? We all have a past, we have trauma, we all have things that help us build this protector, and I just love that we’re able to get into that, and I really want to get into that with Lady. As a society, we kind of shy away from talking about those subjects, and I think it’s really beautiful that even in this action-packed world, we have damaged characters, deep, emotional characters, that are just trying to make it through the day. We all do, and we can use that as a strength, we can see vulnerability build into a strength.”

Netflix

Trauma Is the Final Boss

Adi Shankar confirmed just who the biggest bad of the animated adaptation’s first season is, “Trauma IS the final boss.” To back up this statement, Scout explained her approach to taking on the role of Lady, “That’s right baby! When I started doing this show, what Lady’s going through in the series, figuring out her past, I was doing the same thing in my own life, and it almost felt like I was leaning on Lady and Lady was leaning on me. (To Adi) I don’t think I ever expressed that to you, but she really helped me, and I think what I was going through in my life helped with her.”

While trauma might be the biggest villain of the series, the White Rabbit was the biggest in terms of a real, physical being. Looking to take down the wall between the Earth and hell, the antagonist had a rich backstory that placed him on a collision course with both Dante and Lady. The series is fit to bursting with terrifying demons but the White Rabbit is far different from the other villainous hordes threatening the Earth, helping to create one of the best episodes of the animated series wherein his origins are revealed.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to Dante’s animated adventures? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on Devil May Cry and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.