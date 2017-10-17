Did Plans For A New ‘Dragon Ball’ Movie Just Get Discovered?

Dragon Ball Super is in the midst of one action-packed arc, but it seems Toei Animation might be working on something else behind the scenes. Thanks to some die-hard fans, the anime fandom just learned a new website domain has been snatched for what looks to be an upcoming Dragon Ball movie.

Over on Twitter, fans began to share a recently acquired URL that was registered on October 14. The domain should be familiar to some fans since it is called dragonball2018.com. If you have kept up with the fandom, then you know there is something special about that domain name.

Before Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods was released, a website URL went up called dragonball2013. The same happened for Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ as it got a URL titled dragonball2015. Each of those films dropped in the year added to the URL, so the name dragonball2018 has lots of fans thinking a new Dragon Ball film will soon be announced for next year.

Of course, there is no official confirmation about the rumored film, but fans do have their reasons to believe the domain registration is a good sign. The registrars for this latest URL are the same ones who made the domain for dragonball2015. If that is indication of anything, it is that Toei Animation may have reached out to its partners to secure them the URL needed for its next movie.

The last Dragon Ball movie that dropped was back in 2015 with Resurrection ‘F.’ The movie was in July 2014 before it debuted in Japan on April 2015. There was a nine-month gap between the film’s announcement and its premiere, so it would not be impossible for a Dragon Ball movie to debut next July if Toei Animation does have such plans in mind.

