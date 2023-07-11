Godzilla Launches Mysterious Countdown Ahead of New Movie Reveal

This is just Godzilla's world and we're all living in it. Following the monster's debut decades ago, Hollywood and the international market has bowed to Godzilla time and again. These days, the monster is best known for his American romps as the MonsterVerse is still churning out Godzilla films. However, the original team at Toho is far from finished with Godzilla, and we'll get a peek at the company's new work soon enough.

The update comes from social media as the Toho Godzilla team posted a mysterious countdown earlier today. The clip, which can be seen below, features a montage of classic Godzilla shots. We can see a number of shots used throughout Godzilla's history, and now the Reiwa era is ready to give the King of the Monsters another starring role.

According to the promo, a first look at Toho's new Godzilla movie will be shared on July 12th well before the sun rises. Fans are hoping a poster for the untitled project goes live, but at this point, anything could happen. Toho is being tight-lipped about the promo, but fans are most definitely eager to watch whatever the team has in store.

If you are not familiar with this Godzilla project, you should know the film is slated to drop in November 2023. Director Takashi Yamazaki will oversee the movie while penning its script. Produced by Toho Studios and Robot Communications, this Godzilla flick will mark the monster's 37th movie to date, so you can see how long the monster has been hanging around set. Now, we just need a look at this mystery movie to see what its post-World War II tale will contain...!

For those wanting to keep up with Godzilla, it has never been easier to binge its Toho projects. Pluto TV just launched a linear channel featuring dozens of the monster's old-school films. You can also find a number of Godzilla's most popular titles digitally through Amazon Prime and Max. Plus, the MonsterVerse franchise is hard at work on its next project with director Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

