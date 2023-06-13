Viral Godzilla Cosplay Shows Off Full Kaiju Suit

One awesome Godzilla cosplay has gone viral as an artist has not only crafted an original version of Godzilla, but made their own full Kaiju suit to boot! Godzilla remains one of the most iconic monsters in all of film history, and Toho's legendary Kaiju has left such an impact on the world that the franchise has since spawned numerous movies, television shows, video games, theme park rides, toys and much more since Godzilla debuted back in the 1950s. Over the decades we've seen all kinds of variations on the famous Kaiju as well as different creators have used the monster to tell their own stories.

Godzilla has debuted a number of cool makeovers since it was first introduced during the Showa era all these years ago, and fans have taken things to a whole other level with all sorts of new takes on the famous kaiju as well. One artist has gone viral with fans on Instagram for this very thing as artist @kaijukrys has gone above and beyond with not only the creation of a new "Fusion Godzilla" design, but a fully crafted Godzilla Kaiju suit that any Tokusatsu fan would love. Check it out in action below:

What's Next for Godzilla?

The future is even brighter for Godzilla as there are a number of new projects featuring the fan favorite Kaiju now in the works. Not only is Toho bringing back Godzilla in a brand new movie scheduled to hit theaters across Japan later this Fall, but Apple TV+ is now in the works on a new series expanding the MonsterVerse in a new way as Godzilla's Hollow Earth is explored by a new set of characters. But that's not all as Legendary's MonsterVerse will continue with a brand new sequel and crossover very soon.

The MonsterVerse will be continuing with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently scheduled to premiere on March 24, 2024. Adam Wingard will be returning to direct Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, with a script written by Simon Barett, and its story is teased as such, "This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What are you hoping to see from Godzilla next? Where does Fusion Godzilla now rank among your favorites? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!