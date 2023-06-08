Godzilla vs Kong Escape Rooms Are Coming to America

These days, Godzilla cannot be stopped. The monster's return to theaters under Legendary Entertainment put the kaiju on the map in 2015, and his influence has only grown since. With a new blockbuster in the works, Godzilla's team is eager to keep the monster front and center despite a bout of uncertainty in Hollywood. So what better way is there to do that than by giving Godzilla an escape game?

Yes, you read that right. Godzilla vs Kong is about to bring its own escape games to the United States. Recently, James Ngo confirmed as much during a recent chat, and it was there the Legendary executive told fans in California to be on the lookout.

"Fans can take on the challenge of '#Godzilla vs. Kong' escape rooms rolling out in Los Angeles and other cities later this Summer," the interview shared. "At the same time, projects in South Korea and Las Vegas will be built later this year."

Neo also confirmed a theme park attraction is being created for Godzilla outside of Japan. A completely "immersive in-universe experience" is being developed for a location in the south of France. At this time, no other details are available about the project, but it seems like Godzilla and Kong are keeping Legendary Entertainment busy.

Of course, that isn't even to mention the next installment of the MonsterVerse. Legendary is teaming up with Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard on the film's sequel, and it is titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The movie is slated to debut in March 2024, so it seems publicity for the MonsterVerse is already ramping up ahead of its release.

If you have not watched Godzilla vs Kong yet, you can catch up on it and the entire MonsterVerse through Max. For more details on the franchise's latest release, you can read the synopsis of Godzilla vs Kong below:

"Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. Along for the ride is Jia, an orphaned girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast. However, they soon find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla as he cuts a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two titans -- instigated by unseen forces -- is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the planet."

HT – Gorumaru Island