New Made in Abyss Movie Confirms Streaming Release Platform With New Trailer – Watch

Made in Abyss is coming back to screens with a brand new movie, and has now confirmed a streaming release that fans will be able to look forward to next year. Akihito Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss has been a monumental success over the past decade thanks to the fact that the dark series ended up reaching a whole new level of popularity with its TV anime adaptation. That anime went on for multiple seasons, and has even had a few feature film releases under its belt. Now it’s coming back for more.

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Made in Abyss has kicked off a whole new trilogy of feature films continuing the story from its previous entry, and Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery is the first major entry now working its way through theaters in Japan this Fall. Fans in international territories had been waiting for their chance to see the new movie in action too, and now it’s been confirmed that HIDIVE will be exclusively streaming the new film outside of Japan in 2027. Check out the new trailer for it below.

Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery Movie Confirms HIDIVE Streaming Release

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Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery will be making its streaming debut with HIDIVE sometime next year, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time. The film will be having its North American premiere on December 5th as part of a special screening at Anime Frontier, and is the first in a new trilogy of films planned for the franchise with the second film now confirmed to be in the works. The main cast from the previous entries are confirmed to return too with Mariya Ise as Reg, Miyu Tomita as Riko, Shiori Izawa as Nanachi, and Misaki Kuno as Faputa.

Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery is directed by Masayuki Kojima for Kinema Citrus with Hideyuki Kurata handling the script for the films, Kazuchika Kise and Yuka Kuroda handling the character designs, and Kevin Penkin composing the music. The composer also contributed to the theme song for the film titled “Chain of the Abyss,” with Mori Calliope. Several new faces have been added to the voice cast for the coming trilogy as well with the first of this new group making their debut in the new film.

What’s Next for Made in Abyss?

©Akihito Tsukushi, TAKE SHOBO/MADE IN ABYSS Movie Series PARTNERS

New additions joining the cast for Made in Abyss: Awakening Mystery include Sumire Morohoshi as Tepaste, Takanori Hoshino as Cravagli, Nana Mizuki as Srajo, Akeno Watanabe as Nishagora, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Yataramar, Nao Toyama as Sherumi, and Yume Miyamoto as Menae. Given that this is the first of a newly planned trilogy, it’s going to have a lot for fans to dig into. So you should probably take the time to go back and check out the first two seasons of the TV series now streaming with HIDIVE in the meantime.

Made in Abyss also continued with a feature film entry, Dawn of the Deep Soul, and you’ll want to be sure to catch up with everything to make sure you can jump back into it. Made in Abyss doesn’t really hold anyone’s hand as Riko and Reg descend further into the titular Abyss, and it’s not going to be holding back when it hits. Are you excited to see the new Made in Abyss movie soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.