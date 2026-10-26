One of the Darkest Anime Returns With First Look at Next Big Movie

One of the darkest anime franchises out there is coming back with a new movie release, and is gearing up with the first look at what’s coming next. There are plenty of dark anime franchises that have garnered a lot of attention over the years, but there won’t be one with as much impact as the anime adaptation for Akihito Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss. Throwing children into the titular abyss with deadly monsters, it’s no mystery why the franchise has had a ton of TV and feature film releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Made in Abyss is currently working its way through a new a brand new trilogy of planned feature film releases, and the first film of this trilogy is currently working its way through theaters across Japan as of this month. To celebrate the debut of the first film, Made in Abyss has confirmed that work has begun on the second major entry in the trilogy and has dropped the first look at some of the new characters and cast additions that fans will see in action. You can check it out below.

Made in Abyss Confirms New Movie Now in the Works

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

Made in Abyss: Mezameru Shinpi is currently screening in theaters across Japan, and is the first in a planned trilogy of new films now confirmed to be in production for the franchise. The new additions to the voice cast revealed with this new poster are Nana Mizuki as Srajo, Akeno Watanabe as Nishagora, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Yataramar, Nao Toyama as Sherumi, and Yume Miyamoto as Menae. The second film for this trilogy is now in the works as well, and will feature a returning staff and voice cast from the previous entry and TV anime series.

Made in Abyss: Mezameru Shinpi is directed by Masayuki Kojima for Kinema Citrus with Hideyuki Kurata handling the script for the films, Kazuchika Kise and Yuka Kuroda handling the character designs, and Kevin Penkin composing the music. Penkin also contributed to the theme song for the first film titled “Chain of the Abyss,” with Mori Calliope. Now with a second film continuing the trilogy further, it seems like the franchise’s return has been deemed a success enough to keep it all going in the near future.

What to Know for the Made in Abyss Film Trilogy

Play video

Made in Abyss: Mezameru Shinpi also features a returning voice cast from the TV anime with the likes of Mariya Ise as Reg, Miyu Tomita as Riko, Shiori Izawa as Nanachi, and Misaki Kuno as Faputa. Other new additions revealed in the first film include Sumire Morohoshi as Tepaste and Takanori Hoshino as Cravagli. Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan at the moment, no potential international release plans have been revealed for the trilogy as of this time.

Made in Abyss is a rather dark series that puts children in some very real danger, and it’s been such a hit with fans that there has not only been adapted into two seasons of the TV series, but a few feature film releases continuing the story too. Now this new trilogy is set to take things even further. But are you going to check out the Made in Abyss trilogy if you get the chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!