Nintendo's Fitness Boxing Gets An Anime Adaptation

The worlds of anime and video games have met more times than we can count, with each medium often giving the other adaptations to help round out their ever-expanding libraries, but Nintendo is looking to create an anime adaptation of one of their games that might have otherwise been overlooked for a narrative story. Released in 2018 in Japan for the Nintendo Switch, Fitness Boxing would allow gamers to not just make good use of the latest console from Nintendo, but also get in some exercise at the same time while playing the hard-hitting video game.

Set to release this October, the anime adaptation will be released this October as a comedy series, venturing into the mundane daily activities of the trainers that helped put the game on the map when it was released in 2018. Originally created by the company Imagineer, the series will see voice actors from the original games return to their roles for this anime series. The voice actors include Akari Kitō (Karen), Akira Ishida (Hiro), Rie Kugimiya (Janice), Saori Hayami (Lin), Yūichi Nakamura (Evan), Sumire Uesaka (Martina), Ami Koshimizu, (Sophie) Atsuko Tanaka (Laura), and Akio Ohtsuka (Bernardo). Currently, there is no confirmation that the game series will receive a third entry, but this upcoming anime could change that if successful.

There have been plenty of video games that have received anime adaptations over the years, with the likes of Persona, Street Fighter, Steins Gate, and of course the most popular, Pokemon. The mediums of games and anime have created a symbiotic relationship over the years, with anime series including Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Berserk, and countless others also receiving video game installments of their own.

The Nintendo Switch has become one of the most popular consoles that Nintendo has released during its long history, with the console's gaming library, and ability to be taken on the go, giving gamers plenty of incentive when it comes to adding the system to its roster. While several Nintendo franchises including The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, and Super Mario have yet to get anime series, many fans believe that it's only a matter of time until they eventually land in the world of anime.

