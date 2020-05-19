Nintendo Switch's Anime Alter-Ego Is Too Darn Cute

✖

The Nintendo Switch, the video game company's latest insanely popular console, is quite difficult to find during this time of quarantine as more game enthusiasts try to get their hands on one to pass the time, and one fan has decided to give the latest entry into the world of gaming an anime alter ego! Nintendo has long been one of the biggest game creators in the world since the advent of the Nintendo Entertainment System decades ago and with the Switch, the company has solidified its place as one of the movers and shakers of the gaming industry!

The Nintendo Switch isn't a stranger to the world of anime, having given us the exclusive game of Pokemon: Sword And Shield for its latest console that takes players through the Galar Region for the first time. Based on its popularity, it became an easy transition for the region to be brought to the anime directly, but the Switch didn't stop its involvement with anime here. Being the exclusive console to have Dragon Ball Heroes: World Tour, as well as anime like games with Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Xenoblade Chronicles, the Switch is a definite must have for anime and video game enthusiasts!

Twitter Fan Artist Merryweatherey shared this adorable sketch that takes the aesthetic of the Nintendo Switch console and translated it to an anime character that could clearly helm their own franchise if the video game company ever decided to go that route:

The Nintendo Switch has been a sales juggernaut for the company, with its unique design of blending a home console with a portable video game platform has let fans play Pokemon and other anime hits on the go. With a series of popular exclusives to its name, the Switch will surely continue to tear up the charts and amass more popularity as its lifespan continues.

Anime fans have recently found a new way to merge the Switch with their favorite franchises by playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons and using the game's ability to make their own universe to honor series like Pokemon, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Mobile Suit Gundam, and countless others!

What do you think of this blending of the Nintendo Switch and the medium of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Nintendo Switch!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.