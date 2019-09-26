Fire Emblem: Three Houses Gets Classic Anime Makeover

Fire Emblem: Three Houses may be a video game, but its characters and general aesthetic would fit right into the world of anime. Video games such as Persona and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney have both received anime adaptations that have managed to accurately and energetically bring the franchises to an entirely new medium, so creating one for the Fire Emblem series isn’t entirely out of the question. One fan decided to take the characters and settings of this popular Nintendo Switch exclusive and imagine what would have happened if it had been released as an anime series decades into the past!

Twitter User Banana69281 shared these amazing artistic interpretations of some of the biggest characters from Three Houses, giving them a more stylized look that you would see in the likes of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series than the Fire Emblem game we know today:

If you haven’t had the opportunity yet to dig into Fire Emblem: Three Houses, now is as good a time as any. The game, which features a fantastic combination of role playing strategy along with a “social link system” similar to that found in the Persona franchise, clocks in at nearly one hundred hours, if not more depending on your play style.

The “House System” is almost similar to the method for which students from the popular franchise of Harry Potter learned their basics and methods for fighting against evil, with players having the ability to choose from three different houses on their journey: Black Eagles, Blue Lions, and Gold Deers. The story and characters will change significantly depending on which you choose, and it would be interesting to see, if an anime were made, which would get the most focus of the three.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is available on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.

“Here, order is maintained by the Church of Seiros, which hosts the prestigious Officer’s Academy within its headquarters,” reads an official synopsis. “You are invited to teach one of its three mighty houses, each comprised of students brimming with personality and represented by a royal from one of three territories. As their professor, you must lead your students in their academic lives and in turn-based, tactical RPG battles wrought with strategic, new twists to overcome. Which house, and which path, will you choose?”