Nintendo Switch Gets Its Own Anime Girl Mascot with This Cute Artwork

The Nintendo Switch is arguably one of the most popular consoles for the video game maker in its long career. With video games such as Super Mario Odyssey, Pokemon Sword And Shield, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Astral Chain, Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wind, and too many other hits to count, it’s clear that the Switch has made its mark on the map since its arrival. Though the Switch also has numerous anime style video games on the system, one fan has decided to take the console and give it a mascot that fully brings it into the animated medium. If you’ve ever wanted to see what an anime girl would look like styled after the Nintendo Switch, this is the art for you!

Twitter Artist MerryWeatherey shared this amazing faux-Mascot, taking the colors and overall aesthetic of the Nintendo Switch and applying it to an anime character that makes the two seem like they were always meant for one another, with the Joy-Con arms especially standing out in the design:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nintendo Switch as an anime girl! pic.twitter.com/A4nrwZRS1O — 「Merry」 (@Merryweatherey) January 8, 2020

Coming out in 2017, the Nintendo Switch was ground breaking in that it combined the home console with a portable gaming machine, allowing fans to play the latest from Nintendo on their televisions or take it on the go. Thanks to the ingenuity of this device, and from the creators at Nintendo, the Switch has become one of the most popular consoles to date, managing to hit, and sometimes surpass, the levels that are established by Sony’s Playstaion and Microsoft’s X-Box.

Pokemon Sword And Shield is arguably the biggest “anime” game to come out on the Switch, though it would be debatable if it falls under that banner. The game recently had a Nintendo Direct all to itself, announcing not only upcoming DLC that will allow trainers to catch even more pocket monsters in brand new locales, but also a brand new game in the form of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX!

Being one of the most successful launches to date, it’s clear that the Nintendo Switch will be around for quite some time, giving players a number of different video game options to try out, both anime related or otherwise!

What do you think of this anime mascot for the Nintendo Switch? What has been your favorite game for the console since its release? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Nintendo Switch!