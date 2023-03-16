Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan May Be Planning a Comeback

It looks like another throwback series at Jump Comics is aiming for a comeback. After all, it has been some years since Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan put out anything new, but that isn't stopping creator Hiroshi Shiibashi from returning to work. According to new reports, Rise of the Yokai Clan is returning to print with a new series, and it will focus on Rikuo once more.

According to the reports, the new manga will be titled Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan – Shadow. The series will be published in Ultra Jump starting in April. The upcoming manga will kickstart with a focus on Rikuo as readers check in on the character during elementary and middle school.

(Photo: Shueisha)

For those unfamiliar with Rise of the Yokai Clan, the series came to light under Shiibashi in March 2008. The manga went on for more than four years as it closed in December 2012. With 25 volumes to its name, Rise of the Yokai Clan inspired an anime series by Studio Deen back in 2010. A second season was ordered shortly after that debuted in 2011, but Rise of the Yokai Clan has been quiet since.

The supernatural shonen series tells the story of Rikuo Nura, a man who is a quarter yokai and turns into his demon form at night. Living with his yokai grandfather, Rikuo does his best to resist further transformation into a yokai even though he's in line to become the next head of the Nura clan. The story follows Rikuo as he comes to terms with his mixed heritage and finds a way to help humanity while also making his yokai bloodline proud.

If you want to catch up on Rise of the Yokai Clan, Viz Media oversaw the manga's translation into English. The series is also streaming its anime on Hulu. You can find out more about Rise of the Yokai Clan thanks to its official synopsis as follows: "Rikuo Nura, is 3 parts human and a quarter Demon, lives in a house of spirits with his grandfather, the current clan head of the Nura youkai. Rikou is set to be the next clan head, despite the fact he dislikes his demon side. He soon comes to terms with his demon blood and decides to take his position as the young master of the Nura house. However, there are those who will certainly not allow it to be easy."

Are you excited for Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan to make its return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.