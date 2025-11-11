7 Great Dark Fantasy Anime for Fans Who Love Berserk, Ranked

Few anime in history have cast as long and dark a shadow as Berserk. Its violence is legendary, yes, but it’s the why behind that violence — the psychological agony, the moral corruption, the fragile humanity clinging to life in a godless world — that gives Berserk its weight.

Modern dark fantasy owes much of its tonal DNA to Berserk: its morally gray heroes and its refusal to separate sorrow from strength. And yet, even after decades of imitators, almost no series manages to replicate Berserk’s balance of beauty and spiritual despair. It remains the measuring stick for every anime that claims to be “dark.”

7. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan follows Eren Yeager, a boy whose mother is devoured by a Titan when monstrous, humanoid beings breach his hometown’s walls. This trauma ignites a burning obsession to destroy every Titan. What starts as a survival horror story quickly transforms into political intrigue. For Berserk fans, the similarities go deeper than the body count. Both series delve into the collapse of idealism. In Berserk, Guts fights an endless battle against fate and cosmic malice; in Attack on Titan, Eren fights a system and, disturbingly, becomes a mirror of the villains he once hated. Both protagonists are forged in trauma and defined by their refusal to surrender, even when redemption becomes impossible.

6. Tokyo Ghoul

Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Tokyo Ghoul follows Kaneki Ken, a shy college student whose life turns into a nightmare after a chance encounter with a beautiful woman, who happens to be a ghoul. A freak accident leads to Kaneki receiving her organs, transforming him into a half-ghoul, half-human hybrid. From that point on, he’s torn between two worlds that despise each other. He must hide his identity from humans while struggling to accept his monstrous instincts. Tokyo Ghoul is a dark fantasy not because of its ghouls or gore, but because it stares directly into the abyss of identity and asks whether power is worth the price of losing your soul. For fans of Berserk, that theme cuts deeper than any blade.

5. Hellsing Ultimate

Image Courtesy of Satelight/Madhouse/Graphinica

In a world ruled by monsters, the only thing scarier than evil is the one fighting it. That’s the dark gospel of Hellsing Ultimate, an unapologetically gothic anime that wallows in blood and madness. The story centers on Alucard, an immortal vampire bound to serve the Hellsing Organization, a secret English agency led by the unflinchingly composed Integra Hellsing. Together, they defend humanity from supernatural threats, especially other vampires and undead abominations. Hellsing Ultimate doesn’t aim for redemption or empathy. It aims for dominance over enemies and the fragile illusion of humanity. And that’s exactly why fans of Berserk will feel right at home in its blood-soaked cathedral.

4. Vinland Saga

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Vinland Saga follows Thorfinn, a young Icelandic boy whose idyllic life shatters when his father — a legendary warrior — is murdered by mercenaries. Fueled by vengeance, Thorfinn joins the killer’s band, forced to grow up among killers, raiders, and kings. What begins as a revenge story spirals into something deeper and far more tragic. For fans of Berserk, this is that rare story that proves you can live a tragedy without ever leaving the real world and still find a flicker of light amid the ruin.

3. Goblin Slayer

Goblin Slayer begins with one of the most brutal openings in modern fantasy anime — and from that point forward, it makes clear what kind of story it’s telling. Much like Berserk, it uses shock to remind us that darkness is not metaphorical here; it’s systemic and ever-present. Goblin Slayer earns its place in the dark fantasy canon because it’s honest about what heroism costs. The anime follows an unnamed adventurer known only as Goblin Slayer, a fighter who dedicates his entire existence to exterminating goblins. Through his eyes, Goblin Slayer turns these low-level enemies into genuine nightmares.

2. Claymore

Claymore is a dark fantasy anime that merges sword‑and‑sorcery action with existential despair. It follows women who become half‑human, half‑Yoma warriors — Claymores — trained and cursed to hunt the very creatures that mirror what they are becoming. And much like Berserk’s God Hand, Claymore’s Organization manipulates fate from the shadows, turning trauma into weaponry. Claymore may not have Berserk’s cosmic scale or psychological brutality, but its tragedy cuts along the same vein. For anyone drawn to the quiet rage and broken heroism of Guts, Clare’s story will feel unmistakably familiar.

1. Devilman Crybaby

Courtesy of Netflix

Directed by Masaaki Yuasa and based on Go Nagai’s classic 1972 manga Devilman, this 2018 adaptation is a modern, psychotropic descent into apocalypse — not just of the world, but of the human soul. Devilman Crybaby is far more abstract and experimental than Berserk’s medieval realism, but its emotional brutality is equivalent — perhaps even more suffocating. It’s nihilistic, yes, but also devastatingly sincere. For fans of Berserk, it’s the one modern anime that dares to walk the same path — not to glorify suffering, but to show that even when everything is destroyed, the ache of humanity endures.

