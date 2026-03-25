10 New Spring 2026 Anime Sequels to Watch This April (Ranked By Hype Level)

With the Winter 2026 anime schedule wrapping up its shows with their final episodes, so now it’s time to look ahead to all of the big franchises coming back with new episodes this April. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching with a new wave of anime hitting this April, and that means there are going to be a ton of shows that fans are going to want to keep an eye out for. But while there are plenty of new releases making their premiere, there are some juggernaut franchises returning for new episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Spring 2026 anime schedule is continuing a hot streak from the start of the year with some massive franchises making their return, and that means there are some new seasons that fans will want to see in action. Some of these returns have had fans waiting for multiple years for new episodes, and some are picking up right from where they left off not long ago. Read on for ten Spring 2026 anime sequels coming this April, and let us know which you want to see the most.

10). Classroom of the Elite 4th Season: Second Year, First Semester

Play video

Classroom of the Elite has been in the midst of a major streak as following a five year gap in between the first and second seasons, the anime has been firing off on all cylinders with quick releases of new episodes in the years since. The fourth season will be sparking a whole new era for the anime as Ayanokoji and the rest of his class have successfully made it through to their second year, but that means there are many more opponents to overthrow and outthink in this new arena. It’s going to be a lot of complicated plans and more, and it’s going to be a fun watch to see develop.

9). Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke

Play video

Ascendance of a Bookworm fans have been waiting four long years since the end of the third season, and it too is the start of a new era for the Isekai. Myne now finds herself as the title suggests, the adopted daughter of an Archduke, and that brings about all sorts of new complicated situations that she now needs to navigate.

She’s been using the knowledge of her past life to improve her new world little by little, and this is a major step forward to making it happen. It’s not the most action-packed Isekai compared to others, but it’s got an entire vibe that you won’t want to miss.

8). Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun! Season 4

Play video

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun! isn’t one of the most notable Isekai anime franchises, but it’s quietly a fun watch. It doesn’t have the highest stakes when compared to some of the other fantasy worlds fans might have seen in action, but Iruma and his daily life with his schoolmates is just one of those cute anime series that you need a new dash of every week.

It’s going to be a major music festival arc coming our way with this new season to, and there are lots of other action filled secrets coming too. Make sure to add it to your watchlist and catch up.

7). Farming Life in Another World Season 2

Play video

Speaking of Isekai without high stakes, Farming Life in Another World is coming back for a new season after three long years. It’s a show where one guy is building an entire village around him in a very dangerous forest filled with deadly creatures, and it’s a relaxing life with an increasing number of people around him. Machio also ends up with a harem of multiple partners and children as a result, and we’re in for another quiet season of fun as the village gets even bigger and bigger.

6). That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4

Play video

But if you want an Isekai with a society that expands with each season while also increasing the intensity, then That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is exactly what you’re looking for. Rimuru becoming a Demon Lord only made things tougher for Tempest as they are now in the crosshairs of much bigger foes than ever before.

It seems like the stronger Rimuru gets, the more complicated and tough the world gets around him and this fourth season is going to bring even more of that chaos with five entire cours of planned episodes. It’s going to be sticking around for quite a while, so make sure to lock into this one.

5). Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4

Play video

On the other end of the spectrum you’ve got Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- returning for its fourth season. Because while Subaru’s threats are getting more intense with each season, it’s not like he’s getting the strength to compensate for the increase in trouble. With the last season wrapping up some major fights against the Witch’s Cult, Subaru and the others are now heading to an entire new region with the hopes of potentially figuring out what’s going on with Rem’s coma. The troubles are only really getting started, and it’s time to see what’s next.

4). Dr. Stone Science Future Part 3

Play video

Dr. Stone will be officially coming to an end with the third and final phase of the anime’s final season. Dr. Stone Science World began with the introduction of a new villain who was able to stack up to Senku’s intelligence, but the final slate of episodes will see them unite towards a much grander goal.

After years of building to the mystery of what turned the world to stone in the first place, Senku and the others will finally be discovering the truth of how everything went down. The stone world will be closer than ever to returning back to its technological advances from before, so it’s time to see how it all ends.

3). One Piece: Elbaph Arc

Play video

Usually One Piece wouldn’t be included in a seasonal anime list, but it’s different from now on. The anime has moved over to a new seasonal schedule, and that means the franchise is coming back for a new arc together with the rest of the new releases. Rather than dropping a new episode every week through the year, we’re going to get 26 episodes of the Elbaph arc.

It features a new island that Luffy and the others have been wanting to get to for nearly 30 years. It’s one that will continue to build towards the grand finale, so there’s no better time to catch up with everything ahead of this literally huge season.

2). Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2

Play video

From the same creator behind Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Wistoria: Wand and Sword had one of the most explosive fantasy anime debuts in recent memory. Set in a world filled with magic and follows a main character who has none of his own, Will instead uses a sword and his physical abilities to fight.

He’s trying to reach the top of the ranks in order to reunite with his prodigy of a childhood friend, and has been taking on some major threats through sheer gumption. With awesome looking action sequences and a cool story, this second season is likely going to keep the hot streak going.

1). Dorohedoro Season 2

Play video

It’s been six long years since Q Hayashida’s Dorohedoro first made its anime debut, and it was even more notable considering that it also launched at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But MAPPA has been quietly working on the second season ever since, and was even planning for it to hit a couple of years ago before some unfortunate delays.

Now that the new season is finally at hand, fans are going to be thrown right back into this dark and wild world after such a long time. It’s the most anticipated sequel of the Spring 2026 schedule because it’s been so many years since the debut, so hopefully it’s able to meet those expectations fans might have for it.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!