Grant James, One Piece and Fullmetal Alchemist Actor, Dies at 87

Today, the anime community is mourning the loss of one of its top actors. Grant James, the so-called Godfather of Acting in Dallas, has passed away. He was 87 years old.

The news was shared by Juli Erickson on Facebook as the voice actress shared her husband had passed. The two were married in 1986 some years after James earned his MFA. The couple was together for 36 years, and their love of acting guided them into teaching. Erickson taught numerous classes with James, and their acting knowledge gave them the monikers "of... The Godfather and Godmother of Acting" in Dallas.

For those who don't know James by name, you will most definitely know his voice. The dub actor has been involved in numerous anime series over the years including Dragon Ball Z, Detective Conan, Fairy Tail, and more. Famously, James oversaw the role of Zeff in One Piece and Scar's master in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

Our thoughts are with James' loved ones at this time. May he rest in peace.