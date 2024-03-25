One Piece Announces Special Boston Red Sox Collaboration

It looks like the Boston Red Sox are getting ready to hit the Grand Line. It is hard to believe, but Toei Animation has found an in for One Piece in the United States. After a slew of tries, the past few years have put One Piece on a pedestal in North America, and it is making up for lost time. From live-action adaptations to new streaming licenses, One Piece is going the distance, and it is about to take the MLB with it.

After all, the Boston Red Sox did sign up for a special One Piece invasion. In August, Toei Animation is teaming with the MLB on a special One Piece 25th Anniversary event, and fans will not want to miss the game... whether they care for sports or not.

"Grab your mighty crew and let's set sail for the One Piece Night at Fenway Park! Join us to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the hit anime One Piece on Wednesday, August 28. Join your fellow Straw Hat Pirates to help cheer on the Red Sox as they take on the division rival Toronto Blue Jays! Only ticket holders who purchase through this special offer will receive a bobblehead of Monkey D. Luffy repping a Red Sox uniform," the MLB announced earlier today.

"Additionally, arrive early for a pregame party with music, a cosplay event, and much more! Join Luffy on his search to become King of the Pirates. Don't miss this epic adventure!"

As you can see, the MLB is going all out for this special One Piece event. Attendees who come to see the Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays will get a special Luffy bobblehead if they buy tickets here. Plus, there will be pre-game events geared about the Straw Hat crew if you want to channel your inner pirate.

This pro sports collab is not the first One Piece has done before. In the past, the anime has leaned into Japanese pro sports, and it made the leap to America with help from the NFL. Last winter, the Los Angeles Rams teamed with One Piece for a special in-game tribute. So now, it is just a matter of time before the NBA gets involved with Luffy!

Will you be getting tickets to this One Piece game?