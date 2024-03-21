One Piece Creator Addresses New Hiatus in Fan Letter

When it comes to manga artists, there is no one bigger in the game than Eiichiro Oda. The creator of One Piece has been in the game for decades, and their manga has become a staple in the industry. From its anime to its video games, One Piece stays busy, but Oda will get a break soon enough thanks to a hiatus. And in a new letter, the One Piece artist is breaking down the origin of his new hiatus.

And no, the break isn't on the table due to health concerns. Oda has reassured fans that his health is fine in the wake of Akira Toriyama's passing. This upcoming hiatus has been planned, and Oda plans to use the time to think over Luffy's adventure so far.

"Break time! Indeed, I'm going to take a break for the next three issues of Jump. Recently, after the passing of [Akira] Toriyama, people may be worrying about my health more. But to reassure you, I'm not sick right now or anything. It's just that I still wanted to give myself some time to rest. Think of it as trying to focus on self-maintenance. And I want to give proper thought about what [the] One Piece will be all about. Like the busy man I am," Oda shared in a new letter with fans online.

As you can see, Oda wanted to make it clear that poor health isn't dictating the hiatus. If anything, he is using the break to keep an eye on his health and prevent it from failing. In the wake of Akira Toriyama's death, the fandom is keeping a close eye on the health of creators given the demand work puts on them. Sadly, Oda is no stranger to work-related health issues. But when it comes to the manga's upcoming break, there is nothing for One Piece fans to fret about.

In fact, the break will give fans the time to catch up on Oda's legendary series. If you want to watch the One Piece anime, it is streaming everywhere from Netflix to Hulu and Crunchyroll. As for the manga, Oda's work can be found on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about this One Piece update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!