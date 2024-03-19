One Piece Manga Announces Month-Long Hiatus

When it comes to One Piece, even the best series have to take breaks. Eiichiro Oda may be a god amongst mangaka, but he needs to rest just like the rest of us. It seems such a break is on the horizon for Oda as One Piece is heading towards a hiatus. According to reports, the series will take a month-long break before long, and One Piece will return in time for the summer.

The report comes from Shueisha as the magazine's table of contents confirmed the hiatus. On March 25th, we will get a new chapter of One Piece, but then it will go on a three week break. One Piece will return on April 22nd before Weekly Shonen Jump takes a break itself for Golden Week on April 29th. And by May 6th, the manga will be back to its normal routine.

As you can see, One Piece will be missing in four out of the seven upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issues. Manga readers can go ahead and brace for the break given how intense One Piece is these days. For months now, Oda has been working through the Egghead Island arc, and the manga seems poised to hit its climax soon. We have no doubt One Piece chapter 1111 will end on a cliffhanger to keep fans guessing. And if you aren't caught up with One Piece, well – this hiatus will give you some time to binge read.

If you are not familiar with One Piece, the iconic manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

