One Piece Promotes Ramen Noodles with Gorgeous Commercial Starring Nami

Several months ago, the One Piece fandom went wild when a ramen brand of all things debuted a truly impressive promo for the series. Nissin teamed with the pirates series for a surprising collaboration, and it led to the release of a gorgeous commercial starring Zoro. Now, it seems Nami is the next up at bat, and fans are geeking out over the beautiful new piece.

Over on Twitter, the new Nissin x One Piece promo went live, and it has gained the approval of fans from all over. If you will remember, the last trailer focused on Zoro as the swordsman got a high school redo. The tough hero was seen doing kendo in high school and ignoring as much school as possible before joining up with Monkey D. Luffy. And as fate would have it, Nami is living life through similar motions before Luffy saves her.

As you can see below, the commercial is a cute one which begins with Nami oversleeping. The heroine misses the bus to school, and fans are given a glance into her life from there. She is torn between school and her passion for cartography, and things only get worse when a certain fishy teacher gets on her case.

Feeling overwhelmed, Nami is left by herself at school one day in tears asking for help. It is then Luffy recreates an iconic scene from the anime as he puts his hat on her head. The promo ends with Nami having joined this schoolyard take on the Straw Hat crew.

As for what this promo is hyping, well – it is ramen, that’s for sure. Nissin has a new cheesy curry ramen out, and One Piece is living for it. In the final moments of the commercial, fans can see Luffy and the other boys eating the tasty ramen, and there’s no doubt One Piece fanatics will want to eat after their heroes once they peep his lovely promo.

