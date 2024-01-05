Netflix's One Piece Star Plays Major Part in Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon has unveiled its first episode on Netflix, with the anime adaptation being a highly anticipated series in the anime fan community. The streaming service has been making a big swing in the anime world in recent years, with Netflix recently working on live-action anime adaptations. Seeing major success with the live-action One Piece, one of the live-action Straw Hat Pirates has shockingly revealed that they are a voice actor for the Studio TRIGGER production that recently hit Netflix.

Emily Rudd, the young actress who plays the role of Nami in Netflix's One Piece, has long been a fan of all things Straw Hats. In fact, in an effort to make sure that she secured the role, Rudd went to some wild lengths when it came to making sure that she would be the anime map maker, "One Piece is one of my favorite manga and I've always felt drawn to Nami in particular. When I heard they were making a live-action series, I started not-so-secretly playing the long game in lobbying for this role for three years. I colored my hair red and got it cut just like Nami's. I posted a video of myself when I was younger tumbling and doing backflips, things like that. I was just trying my hardest to get anyone who might notice to really see me as Nami. So, to audition finally, I was like, 'Oh my God, I did it! I can't believe I did it. What timeline am I in? How did I get so lucky?' It was crazy. I got to work my dream job."

Emily Rudd x Delicious in Dungeon

Rudd revealed in a recent social media post that she is part of the English Dub cast for Delicious in Dungeon, making the leap from the Grand Line to a series of dangerous dungeons. Her role is that of Marcille Donato, the premiere magic user for the band of misfit adventurers. With each episode releasing on Netflix on a weekly basis, expect to see a lot more of Rudd in the anime adaptation moving forward.

y’all lmk if u notice anything about marcille’s english dub actress ok https://t.co/XhE4uxJDkk — emily rudd (@emilysteaparty) January 4, 2024

If this is your first time hearing about Delicious in Dungeon, here's how Netflix describes the highly anticipated anime series, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"