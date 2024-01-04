One Piece Finally Explains Why Kuma Saved the Straw Hats

One Piece is setting up for the climax of the Egghead Arc with the newest chapters of the series, and with the end of the manga's latest flashback the series has finally explained why Bartholomew Kuma ended up saving the Straw Hats from danger at the Sabaody Archipelago long ago! One Piece has been exploring more of Kuma and Jewelry Bonney's past with the newest chapters of the series in a special flashback heading into the climax of the Luffy's fights across Dr. Vegapunk's island laboratory, and these chapters have revealed the first full look at Kuma's personality itself.

With One Piece revealing Kuma's past before he gave up his free will as a Marine weapon, the newest chapter of the series gives a final look at his thoughts and actions in the time before he became a full weapon. This shares a surprising look at how Kuma kept track of Luffy's actions before heading into the New World, and explained that he ended up saving the Straw Hats at the Sabaody Archipelago because he believed Luffy would be the one that would save the world in the future.

One Piece: Why Kuma Saved the Straw Hats

One Piece Chapter 1102 reveals in Kuma's flashback that while he was keeping track of Bonney's actions as she was first becoming a pirate, he was also surprised by Dragon's son Luffy. Kuma was a believer of the Sun God Nika, and Luffy's rubber abilities reminded him of the former god. After being impressed by Luffy's friends at Thriller Bark, it's then revealed that he was just a surprised to find out that Luffy and the Straw Hats attacked a Celestial Dragon and enacted treason against the World Government.

As the flashback continues, it's revealed that Kuma was just very aware that Luffy and his crew weren't ready for the New World threats at that point in time. Knowing his own time was limited and believing in Bonney and Luffy's futures, he saves Luffy and the others because he believes they will save the world. Going even as far to tell Vegapunk before losing his free will completely that he believes Luffy is Nika as well.

