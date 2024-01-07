One Piece: Egghead Arc Opening, Ending Themes Released: Watch

One Piece's anime has finally kicked off its adaptation of the Egghead Arc, and the newest episode of the series has introduced a new opening and ending theme sequence! One Piece has officially begun adapting the first arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's long running One Piece manga franchise. After everything that happened during the Wano Country arc last year, Luffy and the Straw Hats will be going on their first full adventure in a sea that has changed quite a lot while Luffy was busy fighting Kaido. Now he's about to see how others have leveled up just as much as he has.

This final phase of the series begins with the Egghead Arc, an arc exploring Dr. Vegapunk's mysterious Future Island laboratory. This new arc will be filling in some gaps from some of the biggest questions fans have had about the history of the One Piece world overall, and sees some familiar faces making their return to the anime. This is all explored in the new opening (which you can find in the video above) and ending theme sequences (which you can find below) released with the first new episode of the year. Check them out!

New One Piece Opening and Ending

The new opening theme for One Piece: Egghead Arc is titled "A--su!" as performed by Hiroshi Kitadani, who actually performed the very first opening theme for the anime, "We Are!" The new ending theme is titled "Dear Sunrise" as performed by Maki Otsuki, who performed the anime's very first ending, "Memories." It's a real full circle moment for the anime as it enters the Final Saga, and begins with Episode 1089 of the anime.

One Piece's new episodes are now streaming with Crunchyroll along with all of the previous episodes released thus far (with an English dub steadily catching up to recent events). New additions to the cast for the Egghead Arc (as teased with some of the new faces seen in the opening) include Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas, and Mutsumi Tamura as York.

How do you feel about One Piece's new opening and ending themes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!