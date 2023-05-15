One Piece Cosplay Sets Sail With Shanks

One Piece has finally seen Red-Haired Shanks making his first real moves towards the grand finale with the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series, and one awesome cosplay is showing major love to Shanks and is ready to set sail on the seas with the Emperor! One Piece has been making some major strides towards its grand finale in the last couple of years especially as Shanks has not only taken an active part in the latest One Piece feature film, One Piece Film: Red, but he's moving towards the final Laugh Tale island in the manga too.

Shanks has become an active part of the One Piece story as fans have been hoping to see ever since Eiichiro Oda kicked off the series decades ago, and it's clear by just the bits of his presence we've seen that this is really only the beginning of what Oda has in mind for Shanks in the Final Saga overall. Now artist @yazbunny on TikTok is showing off even more of the Emperor with some awesome cosplay that's fit for the Final Saga of the series! Check it out:

How to Catch Up With Everything One Piece

If you wanted to read ahead in the manga to see what's been happening ever since Shanks started up his plans for the Final Saga of the series, One Piece's manga is now currently available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. You can even find the three most recent chapters completely for free. But it's a different story for the anime as One Piece is now working its way through the climax of the Wano Country Arc. If you wanted to check out the One Piece anime, you can now stream it with Crunchyroll together with many of the specials and other extras released over the years.

What are you hoping to see from Shanks before One Piece comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about everything One Piece anime and manga in the comments!