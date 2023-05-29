Netflix's One Piece Shares First Look at the Going Merry

One Piece has been hard at work for its new live-action series coming to Netflix soon, and now fans have gotten the first look at the live-action take on the the Straw Hat crew's Going Merry ship with a new poster for Netflix's live-action One Piece series! One Piece has one of the longest running manga and anime franchises to this day, but it will soon be entering a whole new realm with this live-action take on the series now in the works for Netflix. With it hitting very soon, One Piece has been steadily showing off more of what to expect.

Netflix has yet to reveal when the live-action One Piece series will be streaming with the service as of this writing, but it seems like it's closer than ever as we have gotten another close look at how it's been developing. While fans have gotten a look at the Going Merry before in the initial promotional materials released for the new Netflix series, One Piece has released a new poster showing off a much closer look at the famous ship that fans will see in action in the new show. Check it out below:

How to Watch Netflix's Live-Action One Piece Series

Netflix's new live-action One Piece series has been readying to hit the streaming service some time this year, but has yet to get a concrete release date as of this writing. Confirmed to run for eight episodes taking on the East Blue saga from the long running series, Netflix's One Piece features Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as the main showrunners with Eiichiro Oda heavily involved in the final project. The main cast of Straw Hats includes the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Notably, this series won't fully launch until original One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda is "satisfied" with what he's seen from it. Revealing in an update to One Piece fans earlier this year, "The entire cast and crew, spanning various countries, are brimming with love for One Piece! They're burning with passion, and I've reminded everyone involved that this should be run. We're in the final process right now of finishing all 8 episodes! We'll be setting sail very soon!"

What do you think of the Going Merry so far in Netflix's One Piece series?