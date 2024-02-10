One Piece's Cast Celebrates Upcoming 1100th Episode

It's almost difficult to wrap your head around the fact that One Piece is approaching its 1100th episode. First beginning in 1999, the anime adaptation has been running for decades with the same cast at the helm, bringing the Straw Hat Pirates to life. To help in preparing for the milestone installment, the voice actors responsible for voicing Monkey D. Luffy and his crew are taking the opportunity to celebrate the major accomplishment of the story of the Grand Line.

One Piece's anime adaptation might have followed Luffy and company for years, but the end is nigh for the Straw Hat Pirates. The recent Egghead Arc has the crew of the Thousand Sunny encountering the mad scientist known as Dr. Vegapunk, which will come with its own unique headaches. Following the defeat of Kaido and the Beast Pirates during the War For Wano Arc, Luffy wasn't just able to score a major victory, but was also able to achieve a new level of power in Gear Fifth. Now having the ability to transform himself into a living cartoon, Monkey might be one of the strongest swashbucklers, but his problems are far from finished as the final saga continues.

A Celebration Worthy of Episode 1100

The Japanese voice cast for One Piece assembled to partake in a cake that features Monkey D. Luffy's current fit. With the anime adaptation focusing on a location that is far more technologically advanced than many other islands of the Grand Line, it's no surprise to see that the Straw Hat Pirates are donning futuristic apparel. Luffy's new look works well on the top of this celebratory cake in preparation for Episode 1100.

The onepiece VA team celebrates recording the 1100th episode of One Piece together with Luffy's egghead cake pic.twitter.com/CFNqyJhNJ3 — Pew (@pewpiece) February 9, 2024

While the manga is ahead of the anime adaptation, the Straw Hats are still dealing with the many challenges that are a part of Egghead Island. Since Luffy and his friends allied with Dr. Vegapunk, the World Government has placed a new target on their backs and this team-up has warranted some long-awaited rematches. When these brawls make their way to the anime adaptation, they might just shatter the Grand Line more than the battle against the Beast Pirates.

