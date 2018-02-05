‘One Piece’ Just Reunited Luffy and Sanji

Fans of One Piece have been really enjoying the current Whole Cake Island arc in the anime series, and now fans are even more happy to see something that has been teased for a long time.

After teasing it across many episodes, and stretching a few chapters of manga into several episodes in the anime, Luffy and Sanji have finally been reunited in the same spot Luffy promised to wait for him in.

Episode 824 of the anime definitely proved to be a heart breaker to many fans. Throughout the entirety of the episode, Luffy and Sanji pushed their way through a huge crowds of enemies. Luffy has had it the rougher or the two for sure as he’s been continuing a hunger strike until he gets to eat Sanji’s cooking.

After suffering from hunger for so long and fighting waves and waves of endless enemies, he was completely drained of stamina and passed out under a tree in the rain. Luckily, this was also Luffy and Sanji’s meeting spot, so Sanji was able to spot him right away.

Seeing the malnourished and sad state of Luffy at the end of the episode left fans in tears, and it did so to Sanji as well. Breaking down at the sight of his friend, his cry rings in both anger and happiness in their reunion. It’s the same kind of tears many fans had after this episode.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.