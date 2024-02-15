One Piece Anime Brings an Important Flashback to Life: Watch

One Piece has taken things up to a brand new level in recent years when it comes to its anime adaptation. The War For Wano Arc had fans stunned at some of the battles and transformations that took place. Now, with the arrival of the Egghead Arc which kicks off the final saga of the Straw Hat Pirates, a flashback sequence utilizes stunning animation. Focusing on a brutal flashback in the Grand Line's history, the battle is as stunning as it is dire for some of the pirates involved.

In following Luffy and his fellow Straw Hat Pirates in the fight against Kaido and the Beast Pirates, Toei Animation made the decision not just to continue their hot streak, but have instituted some changes to the style of the animation itself. The swashbucklers of the Grand Line have never looked so good, and this helps to boost the final saga that is setting the stage for the Straw Hats to sail off into the sunset. For the final saga, One Piece brought on legendary animator Henry Thurlow, who took a significant role in the recent episode and the battle featuring the likes of Von Augur, Cracker, and Kuzan.

The Return to Cake Island Was a Brutal Comeback

Aside from fans marveling at the flashback sequence, Henry Thurlow took to social media to reveal his part in episode 1093 of the anime adaptation. While Cracker tried his best to protect his home, he was no match for the invaders who had some serious strength backing them up. Von Augur and Kuzan have proved just how deadly they can be, which could spell trouble for Luffy and his crew in the future.

YOOOO THEY ADAPTED THE COVER STORY



But what is this Van Augur gas bruh??? No way he out here one shotting Biscuit Soldiers wtf 💀 pic.twitter.com/uoblWSKEM7 — ⚡️ Soul ⚡️ (@Soul_StormOP) February 11, 2024

1/4 I had the responsibility of animating the *entire* flashback scene for One Piece episode 1093. It was about 2 minutes of animation. I tried pushing it as far as I could while being realistic about what I could finish w/ the time I had.

I hope everyone enjoyed it! pic.twitter.com/sSSJ5DN1qp — Henry Thurlow (@henry_thurlow) February 11, 2024

While this flashback sequence was an eye-popping one, the battle between Blackbeard and Trafalgar Law was just as stunning. The final saga might be the last overarching arc for Luffy and his swashbucklers, but it could still be years before we see the official end of One Piece. Whenever the shonen series does come to an end, creator Eiichiro Oda has surely earned his retirement after working on the anime juggernaut for decades.

What was your favorite moment from One Piece's latest episode? What has been your favorite moment of the Egghead Island Arc to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.