One Piece Episode 1094 Promo Released

One Piece is making its way through the Egghead Arc with the latest episodes of the anime, and fans have gotten the first look at what's next with the promo for Episode 1094! One Piece: Egghead Arc has been introducing Luffy and the Straw Hats to their next major island following everything that happened during the Wano Country Arc, and it's landed them on a futuristic island laboratory ran by the famous Dr. Vegapunk. But while they are on this island, fans have been clued to some other big events that have been happening throughout the rest of the seas.

The previous episode of One Piece took a brief detour from Luffy's future island adventure to reveal the bad luck Law was having in a full fight against Blackbeard, and it seems like the anime will be returning to the Straw Hats as the rest of the crew will be making their way to the island itself. Going through the same kind of makeovers Luffy had went through when he was first introduced to the island, it seems like the next episode is a big step forward in establishing the setting. You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1094 below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1094

One Piece Episode 1094 is titled "The Mystery Deepens! Egghead Labophase" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "On the clouds far above the ground, a whole laboratory appears! What kind of research is the head of the lab, Vegapunk, doing behind closed doors? A new threat awaits the Straw Hats as they enter the heart of science." Premiering in Japan on Sunday, February 18th (and Saturday, February 17th internationally), One Piece Episode 1094 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

One Piece: Egghead Arc is really only getting started with the latest episodes, however, as the stage continues to be set throughout the island. The anime is still far and away from getting to the core conflict of the arc itself, and there are still some major events outside of the island that fans will need to be seen animated in the coming episodes as well. Which means it's the perfect time to catch up with One Piece on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

What are you hoping to see from One Piece's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!