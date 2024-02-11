One Piece Shakes Up Law's Gender in Newest Episode: Watch

One Piece's anime is now in the midst of the Egghead Arc, and the newest episode shook things up for Trafalgar Law with a genderswap in the fight against Blackbeard and his crew! The Egghead Arc has taken a few detours here and there revealing how things are shaping up for some of the other crews after leaving Wano's shores. While Luffy and the Straw Hats have ended up at Dr. Vegapunk's mysterious future island laboratory, it's been a much more intense situation for Law as he's finding himself up against one of the Emperors of the Sea, Blackbeard.

When we had last seen Blackbeard following Wano, it was revealed that he and his crew had been seeking out powerful Devil Fruit abilities and stealing them to make themselves stronger. Each of the crew seems to have a unique ability, and this includes the Sick-Sick Fruit eaten by Doc Q. This ability gives diseases to his foes, and it seems one of those illnesses mysteriously swapped the genders of those on Law's crew. Leading to a pretty wild reveal for Law overall.

One Piece: Law's Gender Swap Explained

One Piece Episode 1093 sees Law's crew suddenly under attack by Blackbeard, and it starts out with Law realizing that he and the rest of the crew have suddenly turned into women. It's not just a visual Devil Fruit impact, however, as Law also realizes that this new form has weakened his power by half. But after facing off against Kaido and Big Mom on Wano, Law also figured out that the way to get out of a Devil Fruit ability is to overpower it with Haki. Thus channeling Haki into himself, he's able to fix the issue.

This leads to a full confrontation between Law and Blackbeard, and fans are still waiting to see how it all shakes out for Law's crew as this battle continues. This is one of the battles we'll see over the course of the Egghead arc as the anime continues to share other crews' updates after Wano Country arc, and is likely going to have even more wild moments for Law and the others.

