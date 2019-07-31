New One Piece Episode Brings Out Luffy x Boa Shippers In Full Force

One Piece may not be big on romance, but that has not stopped fans from shipping pirates with one another. It’s no secret that Nami has been shipped with dozens of heroes, and the same can be said for Monkey D. Luffy. But as it turns out, one ship seems to rise above them all and made a big comeback as of late.

After all, One Piece just leaned into the Luffy x Boa Hancock ship, and fans have thoughts about the romance.

Recently, One Piece hit up fans with a new episode, and it was there Luffy met up with Boa after a long time. The pirate landed on an island after making a bold escape from a bounty hunter. However, he got lucky when he crash landed in a spring occupied by none other than Boa.

Keeping up tradition, Luffy ran into the powerful warlord as she bathed, but Boa was not upset at all by the intrusion. In fact, Boa grew heart eyes immediately at the sight. It’s no secret Boa has a crush on Luffy, and she was not afraid to show that affectionate side of her this week. Even when the pair went into battle, Boa kept an eye on Luffy, and fans did not miss the sly asides.

To date, Boa x Luffy has become one of the anime’s most popular fan-ships, and it continues to grow. There are plenty others who would prefer Luffy with, say, Nami or even Robin. But in the end, Boa’s infatuation with Luffy keeps fans coming back. Now, it is just a matter of whether creator Eiichiro Oda will ever make one of these romances canon but don’t get too excited. The artist has plenty to do before One Piece ends, and there is no guarantee Boa and Luffy will get together once the hero becomes the King of the Pirates.

So, what do you make of this fan-favorite One Piece romance? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

Respect But Romance

It’s great to see Boa Hancock and her crush on Luffy again for the two filler episodes that lead up to the upcoming movie. I ship Luffy x Hancock even though I respect Oda not wanting to have any romance in #OnePiece. — Uzoma Iwuagwu (@uiwuagwu91) July 29, 2019

Heart Eyes

To Ship or Not

I ship Boa and Luffy pic.twitter.com/yH8QtP92TU — Rei 🌹 NEWS トップガン ♡ Love Story 🌹 (@reiwave09) July 30, 2019

It’s Been So Long

finally we get luffy/boa moments after so long… i love them. pic.twitter.com/TDUYtRlX2l — jasmine (@jasvaIentine) July 28, 2019

The Lucky One?

Boa x Luffy was the highlight of One Piece episode 895, a pretty meh episode. I missed seeing these two together & love Luffy’s innocence, his got a view most men in One Piece would kill for & all he cares about is cola 😍😂 #OnePiece895 pic.twitter.com/5EjLQHz3dO — Hegassen (@Hegassen1) July 29, 2019

Heart Eyes 2.0

Need me a girl who looks at me the same way Boa Hancock looks at Luffy pic.twitter.com/N7U9cPYwd9 — Jeffy (@Imjeffy__) July 28, 2019

Strong Stance

The only woman for Luffy is Boa. pic.twitter.com/7ojf2fFUq6 — Monkey D. Luffy #6 (@StrawHatShounen) July 29, 2019

Reunited Never Felt So Good