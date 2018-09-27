‘One Piece’ Reunites Luffy With Trafalgar Law

It has been awhile since One Piece let Monkey D. Luffy meet up with his Heart Pirate ally, but that has all changed. The series’ most recent chapter brought the pair together, and it did not go the way Trafalgar D. Law had hoped.

Really, the guy should have expected that at this point. When do things involving Luffy ever go as planned?

One Piece put up its chapter through Weekly Shonen Jump, and the reunion went down before the its last panel wrapped. Readers watched as Luffy and Roronoa Zoro continued their mission in Bakura Village, and it ended up with Luffy laying out Holdem after the gangster tortured O-Tama.

With the pirate out of the way, fans watched as Luffy made a run for it, and he took a bunch of food with him. With Zoro on his tail, the pair fled the noble village with food in hand for the poor, and O-Tama was confused by the sudden exit. However, it was Trafalgar who was the most confused.

The captain of the Hearts Pirate found himself fighting Basil Hawkins, but the fight got interrupted by the Straw Hat duo. Zoro and Law met up quickly, and the latter wasn’t happy to see the swordsman. After all, the guy has caused some major trouble for the whole team. It doesn’t take long for Law to run into Luffy, and it seems the older man has lost all ability to speak by that point.

“Oh! It’s Tra-Guy,” Luffy says once he spots his friend. “I haven’t seen you in ages!”

Taking a moment to collect himself, Law makes sure to point out the magnitude of what Luffy has done.

“Straw Hat, this is a rebellion against the Wano Country.”

For Luffy, he sees his actions as rightful ones meant to help the country’s lower class, but Law knows the day’s events will change everything. With Hawkins aware of the outsiders, it is only a matter of time before the Kaido crew catches wind of the trespassers, and Luffy better have reunited with the rest of his comrades by then. After all, the fearsome pirate gang will be gunning for his head, and the Straw Hat captain will need his nakama if he wants to survive the hit.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.