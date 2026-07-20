Bleach’s Final Season Readies for This Week’s Premiere With Wildest Orihime Look Yet

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for the debut of its final season of episodes later this week, and the anime is counting down to its premiere with its wildest look at Orihime Inoue yet. Bleach fans have been waiting over ten years for the anime to return for its adaptation of the final arc for Tite Kubo’s original manga, and thankfully all that waiting has paid off as the end is finally hitting our screens this Summer. After three seasons setting it all up, Bleach has finally reached its last stretch of fights.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its return for its fourth and final season later this week, and the staff behind the series has kicked off a special countdown in the days leading up to the highly anticipated premiere. The latest features a new look at Orihime, and chief animation director Kiyoshi Komatsubara chooses to highlight her final look in the arc in a totally wild way as it uses her character design to the full extent. Check it out below.

When Does Bleach’s Final Season Come Out?

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be officially making its premiere on July 25th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule. Streaming with Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+) in the United States and Disney+ in international territories, the anime will be featuring a returning production staff and voice cast from the first three seasons. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes this final season of the anime will be running for, but there’s honestly not that much ground left to cover from the manga for this final stretch.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood Part 4 – The Calamity had an early premiere of its first three episodes in theaters earlier this Summer, and it revealed that those first three episodes took the adaptation through about six to seven of the final 25 remaining chapters from the manga overall. With the tease that there will be plenty of new material that Kubo has added into the anime’s version of the events, however, there could be more packed into the episodes than expected.

What to Know for Bleach’s Final Season?

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War spent its first three parts setting up this final conflict against Yhwach with the introduction of the Soul King, Squad Zero and more, so it’s finally time to see it all come to a head as Ichigo fights against Yhwach himself. Ichigo had been trying for one last power up heading into this final fight, and he’s hoping that Orihime can help him bridge the gap against Yhwach’s entirely broken Almighty ability. That’s just one of the fights going down though.

This is set to bring Bleach to the end that fans have been waiting to see for a very, very long time. But then again it also might not be the total end either. It’s been rumored that Tite Kubo is returning to Shonen Jump with an official sequel series expanding on the Hell Arc he first began a few years ago, but it has yet to be confirmed to be in the works as of this time. Fans just might be in for a great Summer with Bleach.

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