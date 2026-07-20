One Piece Gets Official LEGO Makeover With New Netflix Special – Watch First Look Trailer

One Piece is gearing up for a full LEGO makeover coming to Netflix with a new special later this Fall, and now the first look trailer reveals what fans can expect to see from it in action. One Piece‘s live-action series made its comeback with a new season earlier this year, and now it’s in the works on coming back for a third season next year. But that’s not all that’s coming for the franchise as a new animated special is going to give the franchise a much needed LEGO spin.

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Netflix’s new LEGO One Piece special is currently slated to make its way to the streaming service later this September, and it will be a two part retelling of the live-action series’ events so far. The first look trailer for the new animated special has finally been released ahead of its debut later this Fall, and it’s going to feature the live-action cast reprising each of their roles for the new LEGO outing. You can check out the new LEGO One Piece special below.

What to Know for Netflix’s LEGO One Piece Special

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The new LEGO One Piece special will be making its debut with Netflix on September 29th, and it will be a two part event that goes back through the events of the first two seasons of the live-action series. It’s been teased to be told through Usopp’s eyes given that he has a love for telling stories, and that’s bound to make everything that much funnier when it’s all told in this fashion. Taking the already great LEGO designs for the characters now seen on shelves, this looks to be a perfect outing for Netflix’s One Piece fans.

This new LEGO One Piece special is developed by LEGO Group, Shueisha with animation production from Atomic Cartoons. Tom Hyndman serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer for the new special and the live-action cast will be reprising their roles for the new special. This includes the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, and Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper.

Courtesy of Netflix

What’s Next for One Piece Live-Action Series on Netflix?

Courtesy of Netflix

One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta is currently scheduled for a release with Netflix sometime in 2027, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. Filming for the coming season has already wrapped, so it’s still got a few months to put all of the final touches it needs to before it comes back with its next major arc. Returning cast members getting extended roles in the new season include Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra, and Joe Manganiello as Sir Crocodile.

The third season will be introducing some new faces as part of the Alabasta saga, and the confirmed new additions to the cast include Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1 and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger. There will naturally be a lot more new faces coming in this next season, but they will be revealed likely when the show is much closer to its comeback. Either way, it’s a lot to look forward to.

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