One Piece Reveals Luffy's New Gear Fourth Attack

One Piece has catered to its over-powered heroes for years now, and it seems the series has no plans to stop that anytime soon. If you did not know, Luffy is more powerful than ever these days, and the Wano saga has only leveled him up even further. After all, Luffy is going to need all the help he can if he wants to take down Kaido, and the Straw Hat came closer to reaching that goal thanks to his new attack.

The technique made its debut in the new chapter of One Piece, and it ended the update with a bang. The whole of chapter 1002 kept an eye on Luffy and the Worst Generation as they began fighting Kaido in earnest. Zoro, Law, and Kid went all out with their new powers which took both Big Mom and Kaido by surprise. And of course, Luffy had to end things this chapter with an even bigger punch.

His new technique joins his Gear Fourth arsenal, and it is called Gomu Gomu no Kong Gatling. The attack is a powered-up version of Gomu Gomu no Gatling, and Kaido is the first person to be hit by the throw. Judging by the new chapter, Kaido took a fair bit of damage with the Gear Fourth move, so One Piece fans were happy to see Luffy let it loose.

This is far from the first technique to call on Kong's name, and it will not be the last. Luffy seems to have a kinship with the famous ape, and he has the power to back the comparison. Luffy might look scrawny, but his hits pack a massive punch. His tenacity paired with the Gomu Gomu no Mi has turned Luffy into a fearsome pirate. And if Kaido takes another hit like this one, well - he is going to regret it.

