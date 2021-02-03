One Piece Creator Reveals the Ideal Devil Fruits for All the Straw Hats

✖

Eiichiro Oda has been making the rounds lately thanks to revealing the fact that his legendary Shonen franchise of One Piece is set to end within the next five years, bringing to a close the journey of Monkey D Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, and the mangaka has revealed which Devil Fruit would go to the Straw Hats that don't currently have powers from the bizarre fruit! With Luffy managing to increase the powers that he received thanks to the Gomu Gomu No Mi, the Straw Hat Pirates could use even more power as they attempt to navigate the environment of Wano!

Regularly, Eiichiro Oda participates in the column, "Shitsumon o Boshu Oro", in which he will answer questions from fans and take the opportunity to dive further into the world of the Straw Hats. With the War for Wano raging in the pages of One Piece's manga, and the anime attempting to play catch up by diving into the flashback story that shows the early life of Kozuki Oden, one of the most influential players in the isolated nation, this is definitely one of the eras of the Shonen series that has spawned a number of questions. Oda has worked hard on creating this universe and it's clear that his love for the world of the Grand Line permeates through his interviews!

Twitter User Soulstorm OP shared the big reveal from the latest SBS Column in which Eiichiro Oda breaks down what the perfect Devil Fruit would be for those members of the Straw Hat Pirates who has not ingested the legendary fruit and gained powers as a result:

SBS Volume 98: More Devil Fruit Powers that the other Straw Hats would have if they had one: Nami: Rumble-Rumble Fruit (Enel) Usopp: a fruit that gives him the ability to own an infinite pocket/storage Sanji: Swim-Swim Fruit (Señor Pink) Franky: Arms-Arms Fruit (Baby 5) pic.twitter.com/S6dWWbhtgB — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ (@SoulstormOP) February 2, 2021

With five years left in One Piece's story, it will definitely be interesting to see if any other Straw Hats get Devil Fruits of their own, but with the War for Wano waging, they could certainly use some power boosts in butting heads with Kaido and his dangerous Beast Pirates!

Which Devil Fruit would you like to see given to certain members of the Straw Hats?