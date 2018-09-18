‘One Piece’ Sets Up A Big Trafalgar Law Fight

It has been a long time since One Piece focused on pirates outside of the Straw Hats, but the manga is ready to shift its focus just a bit. After all, it looks like fans are about to see Trafalgar D. Law head into battle, and he will be facing an intriguing opponent.

Recently, One Piece put out a new chapter, and it was there fans learned a bit more about Wano. Right now, Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro are doing their best to escape Bakura Town after saving O-Tam, but that plan could be taken out by Basil Hawkins.

Now, Law is the only thing standing between the Kaido commander and the Straw Hats. So, you can imagine how big the fight between the pair could get.

As chapter 917 revealed, Hawkins was on his way to back up Holdem against Luffy when he came upon a strange man with a sword.

“I’m going to have to ask you to stop right there, Basil Hawkins,” the masked man calls out, holding his sword over his shoulder. Hawkins does not say anything to the stranger though he thinks to himself the man is strong. And, as One Piece goes on to show, the man stepping up to Hawkins is none other than Law.

“We’re lucky that Wano is an isolated country where the news isn’t reported,” Law thinks to himself. “He knows who we are, so I need to get rid of him.”

Of course, Law is spot-on with his note about Hawkins knowing about them. While the pirate may be part of Kaido’s crew these days, he does not hail from Wano. In the past, Hawkins has tangled with Luffy, and he reflected on the Straw Hat captain’s alliance with Law not too long ago. Once the pair took down Doflamingo during the ‘Dressrosa’ arc, Hawkins found out the pair were going have Kaido next. Unworried, Hawkins continued on with his mission to find Shanks, and it seems the Supernova will tangle with Law head-on soon enough.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

So, are you excited to see this big fight go down between Trafalgar and Hawkins? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!