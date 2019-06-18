One Piece Brings Reverie Arc To An End

One Piece has had a very busy year to date, and it seems like the anime is set to make even more waves before 2019 rounds out. With the show ready to embark on its big Wano arc, the anime had to first say goodbye to it Reverie arc, and that is exactly what One Piece did this past week.

Recently, One Piece hit up fans with a brand-new episode, and it was there the Reverie arc came to an official end. The short story began on the heels of the Whole Cake Island arc, but episode 889 brought it to a cliffhanging close.

The episode followed the World Royals as the Reverie began for real, but the meeting upstairs was not what it seemed. The publicized meeting appears to be a front for an even bigger gathering far below the Pangaea Castle. It was there Five Elders met with a powerful figure known as Im who sits upon the fabled Empty Throne, but the episode (and arc) end before fans get any answers about their meeting.

With the Reverie arc over, fans are curious to see how One Piece paces itself as the Wano arc prepares to set sail. It has already been confirmed that Wano will be visited on July 7, so the anime has a few weeks to buffer. It seems the anime’s next episode will take a side trip to focus on the former Whitebeard crew as Marco was featured in the episode preview. So if you’re someone who cries easily, then you may want to load up on tissues for this upcoming release.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.