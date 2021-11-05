One Piece Artists Celebrate Yamato’s Birthday With New Art

Yamato has been one of the biggest new characters introduced into the Shonen franchise known as One Piece, taking on the name of Kozuki Oden while attempting to battle the nefarious reign of his father, the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido. Recently, on November 3rd, the birthday of the swashbuckler who might just be the newest member of the Straw Hat Pirates when the War for Wano comes to a close arrived and animators behind the anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s epic series released new art of Yamato to help celebrate the big day for the pirate extraordinaire.

The offspring of Kaido has thrown his weight behind not just the Straw Hat Pirates but the people of Wano as a whole, with the latest chapters seeing Yamato revealing his wolf form in a bid to save the lives of the many residents of the isolated nation. While Yamato hasn’t been officially confirmed to become the latest, and perhaps last, member of the Straw Hats, it’s clear that the offspring of the Beast Pirate Captain is making the grade when it comes to holding his own in a fight and dedicating himself to the benefit of others, making Yamato prime material for Luffy’s crew.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the official artwork from One Piece’s staff, perfectly capturing the energy of the offspring of Kaido who has been a fundamental part of the War For Wano Arc, which is set to change the world of the Grand Line forever once it comes to a close:

https://twitter.com/newworldartur/status/1455609744991965187?s=20

Yamato came to aspire to live in the shoes of Kozuki Oden in his younger days, discovering the former Wano denizen’s journal while being locked away among other rebellious samurai. Taking Oden’s life story to heart, Yamato has been attempting to open the borders of the isolated nation and follow in the dream of the famous resident of Wano while combating the iron fist of his father. Needless to say, without Yamato’s help, Luffy and his crew might have lost the current fight against the Beast Pirates.

What do you think of this new artwork used to help celebrate Yamato’s birthday? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the ever-growing world of the Grand Line.