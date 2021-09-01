One Piece Fandom Heats Up Following Yamato's Gender Update

One Piece isn't the kind of story you'd expect to court controversy, but it has more often than you may realize. Luffy's various forms have made some fans irate in the past, and that doesn't even touch upon Sanji and Zoro's rivalry. Most recently, the manga got fans riled when Yamato was introduced, and now it seems the community is heating up once more.

And why might that be? Well, it has to do with Eiichiro Oda and a new report. The creator of One Piece has a new set of Vivre Cards going live, and they include something interesting about Yamato.

(Photo: Shueisha)

According to the reports, Yamato is listed on the Vivre Card set as a female. This came as a surprise to many fans given how the hero depicts themself in the manga. As you may know, Yamato considers themselves to be Oden, and they use traditional male pronouns. Luffy, Kaido, and everyone else uses he/him to talk about Yamato. So this update is more than a little surprising.

Now, fans are warring over Yamato as they deal with new these new comments. One Piece has not made any changes to Yamato in the story where pronouns are concerned. The character is the same as ever, and One Piece may not change anything. Until it does, there are fans who want to continue honoring Yamato's transgender identity, but others are not as convinced. In the end, fans are going to move forward with their head-canons for Yamato, and the One Piece fandom would do well to respect that.

