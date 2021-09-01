One Piece Fandom Heats Up Following Yamato's Gender Update
One Piece isn't the kind of story you'd expect to court controversy, but it has more often than you may realize. Luffy's various forms have made some fans irate in the past, and that doesn't even touch upon Sanji and Zoro's rivalry. Most recently, the manga got fans riled when Yamato was introduced, and now it seems the community is heating up once more.
And why might that be? Well, it has to do with Eiichiro Oda and a new report. The creator of One Piece has a new set of Vivre Cards going live, and they include something interesting about Yamato.
According to the reports, Yamato is listed on the Vivre Card set as a female. This came as a surprise to many fans given how the hero depicts themself in the manga. As you may know, Yamato considers themselves to be Oden, and they use traditional male pronouns. Luffy, Kaido, and everyone else uses he/him to talk about Yamato. So this update is more than a little surprising.
Now, fans are warring over Yamato as they deal with new these new comments. One Piece has not made any changes to Yamato in the story where pronouns are concerned. The character is the same as ever, and One Piece may not change anything. Until it does, there are fans who want to continue honoring Yamato's transgender identity, but others are not as convinced. In the end, fans are going to move forward with their head-canons for Yamato, and the One Piece fandom would do well to respect that.
What do you make of this latest update on Yamato? Are you surprised by Oda's comment? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Status Quo
Vivre cards is a “disappointed but not surprised” situation. But personally it doesn’t change how I have and will continue to view Yamato.— Grant the 60 Billion Double Dollar Dork (@grantthethief) September 1, 2021
Oh Boy
Oda after confirming Yamato's gender.#Yamato pic.twitter.com/VGFo2SliSb— Khaluffy (@Khaluffy) September 1, 2021
Say It Louder
Trans people deserve to be treated with respect no matter what, even if Yamatos gender is confirmed as F this doesn't give an excuse to be transphobic. There was no issue in trans people believing Yamato was representing them— Aly🌿 (@Peqchessss) September 1, 2021
Free, Free, Free
Yamato's vivre card announcement is not the 'ha gotcha, i told you so' moment the dudebros think it is, I don't understand why'd you'd be happy about a community missing out on representation. It costs 0 not to be horrid.— Hal/ Ace's freckle kisser! (@sofftaces) September 1, 2021
Let It Be Known
Regarding Yamato’s Vivre Card: they apparently list Kiku and Yamato’s sex, not gender. Also, -please- do not take the Vivre Cards as gospel. The only canon is the manga, and that will always be true. Oda does not write the VCs. Mistakes are OFTEN made.
Credit to @RobbyBevard pic.twitter.com/oRvtsINuv9— Zach Logan: Podcasting About One Piece Since 2009 (@Zach_Logan) September 1, 2021
Here We Go
oh the creepy dudebros are already crawling out of their nests to comment my Yamato art with "Yamato is female"— Motte🎋Sasaki Kisser (Beast Pirates ambassador)🎏 (@catatonictrash) September 1, 2021
that was fast pic.twitter.com/GQoUWO9s2S
Glaring Intensifies
Yamato confirmed as a female:— Sadiq_OP (@Sad1qOP) September 1, 2021
"Oda is a hack"
"Dropping One Piece"
"Appealing to men"
"Just for merchandise" pic.twitter.com/h8qSra0osc