One Piece x Avengers Art Imagines the Straw Hats' Marvel Hero Lineup

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece has introduced fans to a ton of unique and memorable characters over its 20 plus year run thus far, and now the the Straw Hats have made their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with some awesome art fusing the two universes together! Out of all of the manga and anime franchises currently running today, One Piece is probably the most malleable when it comes to its extended roster of characters. Oda has given each new character something unique to define them, and that's the same kind of mentality for Marvel's roster of heroes and villains.

One Piece might not be the first series from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that you would associate with the heroes of the Marvel universe, but artist @TinaFate1 (who you can find more work from on Twitter here) provided a strong example as to how well the Straw Hats would blend into the Marvel world with some excellent art fusing the two franchises together.

Imagining what it would look like if Monkey D. Luffy took the place of Captain America, Roronoa Zoro as Thor, Usopp as Hawkeye, Nami as Black Widow, and more in a fun anime take on the Avengers line up from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's such a great blend it makes you wonder why this hasn't been officially done yet! Check out the awesome fusion art below:

Although Marvel hasn't done any major crossovers on this level with anime or manga series, it has branched out into its own anime offerings. One of these, in fact, is available to stream with Disney+ as fans can currently check out the first season of Marvel Future Avengers. This anime series never had an official English language release in the West before this streaming debut, so it was many Marvel fans' first look at the anime. But considering the response, perhaps Marvel can explore more anime down the line? What do you think of it all?

Would you want to see an official One Piece and Marvel crossover someday? Which Straw Hat would fit best into the Avengers' line up? Which Marvel hero would make a good fit for Eiichiro Oda's pirate world? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!