Marvel Future Avengers Anime is Now Streaming on Disney+

Marvel Entertainment has experimented in several ways with anime throughout the 2010s. The more recognized experiments came through the four anime projects released early on into the last decade with anime adaptations for Iron, X-Men, Blade, and Wolverine. There were a couple of films as well, but did you know there were a few full Avengers anime projects released exclusively in Japan and Asia? The one fans have been wanting to see ever since it made its debut overseas has been Marvel Future Avengers, which was a joint production between Disney Japan and Madhouse (the studio behind One-Punch Man‘s first season and more).

Originally debuting in Japan in 2017, Marvel Future Avengers is now available to stream internationally with the Disney+ streaming service. Which means fans outside of Asia and Japan will finally be able to check out some anime on the service. Unfortunately, it is currently only streaming with an English dub. Meaning the original Japanese language broadcast is still limited other territories.

This streaming service now has the first 26 episode season (with no information out there currently about the potential release of the 13 episode second season) available for viewing, but with only the English language version available. If you have never heard of this anime series, Marvel Future Avengers, the series follows Makoto, a young boy who gains superpowers following an evil gene manipulation experiment.

Makoto and two other kids (named Adi and Kuroe) join the Avengers as young hero apprentices named “Future Avengers” in order to use their new mutated superpowers for good. In order to better grow as heroes, Makoto and his friends must help to fight Marvel’s extended library of villains while under the supervision of Avengers members such as Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and The Wasp.

The series had been popping up online as various fight scenes were shared among the anime community, but with no official or legal way to watch the series we were all just stuck waiting in limbo. This also marks one of the few anime efforts watchable on the Disney+ service overall, so leave it to The Avengers to break all kinds of ground.

Are you excited to finally watch Marvel Future Avengers? Have you been checking it out already on the service? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!