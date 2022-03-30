One Piece’s Big Manga Reveal Is Making Headlines Worldwide

The world of the Grand Line has shaken things up with the latest chapter of One Piece, as Luffy has undergone some major changes that are sure to change the universe of Eiichiro Oda moving forward. While the War For Wano Arc has yet to state when it will come to an end despite this new transformation, it seems that the Shonen series is making waves amongst some major news outlets as fans continue to be stunned at what took place in the battle between Monkey D. Luffy and Kaido.

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Luffy’s abilities have changed as a result of his battle against Kaido, with the previous chapters seeing the captain of the Straw Hats almost facing death thanks to the inclusion of a member of Cipher Pol into the battle between the two titans of the Grand Line. With the Beast Pirate Captain storming his way down into his HQ in order to take on all challengers, Luffy has returned to battle not just ready for another round but has a serious new power at his disposal that is sure to shake things up for the future of the series.

Twitter User New World Artur was able to capture a screenshot from a news program airing in France, with the anchors apparently taking the opportunity to discuss how much of an impact that the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga has had on fans and the world at large thanks to the surprising events which took place:

Though Luffy has gained a wild new power-up, he has yet to decisively defeat Kaido in their fight, though considering he was able to twirl him around the arena, it seems that the battle might be one-sided moving forward. The Wano Arc has been going on for quite some time, and when this war comes to an end, the world of the Grand Line is sure to change forever. Oda has stated in the past that he has an ending in mind for the story of the Straw Hats and it seems that this latest storyline is sure to be making the Shonen series move closer to it.

What did you think of the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.