One Piece Artwork Imagines Luffy’s New Form in the Anime

One Piece left the entire fandom on read when chapter 1043 closed, but thanks to its latest release, the manga is taking over the Internet. All eyes are on Luffy this week as creator Eiichiro Oda just introduced his new form. Fans admit the wait was worth it, and many have done tributes to Luffy’s craziest power yet. And now, one viral piece is imagining how Luffy’s new Gear form will look in the anime one day.

The piece, in particular, comes from WodenCreativ over on Twitter as you can see below. It was there the illustrator hyped One Piece‘s big revelation with an anime makeover, and Luffy’s new Gear form is absolutely stunning. So if Toei Animation does the form justice, One Piece fans will be in for a huge treat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the form focuses on Luffy once he activates his Devil Fruit in the wake of Kaido’s victory. For a moment, it seemed the Yonko managed to kill the Straw Hat captain, but that was before the truth was revealed. Luffy was given a second wind by the Hito Hito no Mi – the real name of the fruit he ate as a child – and it helped him unleash Gear Fifth.

The form doesn’t do much to Luffy’s body at its base, but it gives him the ability to armor and inflate it on command. This gives him more agility on the battlefield as you can imagine, and Gear Fifth does prompt a few physical changes. After all, Luffy’s dark hair is replaced with yellow-orange flames, and his expression is given a cartoony look. That’s not to mention the fiery design his eyes adopt, anda cloudy substance appears to follow Luffy wherever he goes when he goes into Gear Fifth.

READ MORE: One Piece: Jamie Lee Curtis Wants In on Netflix’s Adaptation | Netflix’s One Piece Casts Yellowjackets Star as Shanks | One Piece Reveals Luffy’s New Form

It is obvious this form is different from any others Luffy has unlocked before, and One Piece has barely touched its surface. There is much to explore with Gear Fifth, and Kaido will be the first to feel its power firsthand. And if the World Government is right, well – the captain of the Beasts Pirates may very will lose this battle.

What do you think about Luffy’s new Gear form? Are you ready to see the anime’s take on it…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.