One Piece Sets Up Luffy’s New God Level Power

One Piece is setting the stage for Luffy’s new slate of god level power with the newest chapter of the series! The climax of the Wano Country arc has taken an unexpected turn lately as the fight between Luffy and Kaido has kicked into a new gear on the roof of the Skull Dome. It had seemed like Kaido was victorious against Luffy once more as Luffy was dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow in the previous chapter, but it was soon revealed that the real fight was only just beginning as Luffy has made a huge and unexpected comeback.

After teasing that Luffy would be unlocking a new power within himself, it’s revealed in the newest chapter that he has indeed awakened the full potential of his Devil Fruit. What was a surprise, however, was the reveal that his Devil Fruit was much more than it seemed at first. In fact, it’s one of the most powerful fruits in this world and with its awakening Luffy has now seemingly started to scratch the surface of a godly new level of power than he has never tapped into before. In fact, Luffy has become a full god.

Chapter 1044 of One Piece sees Luffy surprised at the fact that he can still stand as his heartbeat starts beating in an unusual way. It sends out shockwaves of his power throughout the island, and it’s confirmed that Luffy has reached Gear Five. Noting that it’s the “pinnacle” of what he could do, Luffy unlocks enough power to essentially grab Kaido and fling him around with ease. It’s explained by the Five Elders that the Gum-Gum Fruit is actually known as the Zoan Type Fruit, Nika, the Sun God that has been referenced several times throughout the series thus far.

They tease that it’s a “ridiculous” power, and we get to see a little of what that means as Luffy essentially now has the strength to do whatever we wants with not only his body, but the environment around him. Not only does he easily toss around Kaido, but he picks up a piece of the ground with ease, seemingly bends it, and uses it to block one of Kaido’s attacks. So it might be that now he can make whatever he wants rubbery to fulfill his desires, but it’s also such a vague power that fans have yet to see its full extent.

