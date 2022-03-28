One Piece Reveals the Real Power Hidden in Luffy’s Devil Fruit

One Piece has fully unleashed the real hidden power of Luffy’s Devil Fruit with the newest chapter of the manga! Fans were highly anticipating the newest chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series as the previous cliffhanger spelled doom for the people of Wano. Luffy had been defeated by Kaido once more, and thus was left unconscious as the Emperor began his tirade throughout Onigashima. But the final moments of the chapter teased that Luffy would be awakening to a whole new power, and thus the wait for Chapter 1044 was so intense that the chapter had been trending on social media throughout the entire week.

It turns out fans were waiting for a very good reason as the newest chapter officially brought Luffy back to the fight and unlocked a brand new form. Hitting Gear Five for the first time in the series, Luffy took on a whole new kind of identity that fans certainly weren’t expecting to see from his power. As it turns out, Luffy’s Devil Fruit wasn’t the Gum-Gum Fruit at all but instead it was a wholly different kind of ability as his power is officially that of Nika, the Sun God thanks to the true identity of his fruit.

Chapter 1044 of the series sees the Five Elders explain that they have failed to retrieve the Gum-Gum Fruit for the past 800 years as it must have a mind of its own. It’s clarified that another name for the fruit is actually the Zoan Type Human-Human Fruit, Mythical Type, Model Nika. As in, Nika the Sun God and the god that has been referenced in past chapters. It was previously teased through Luffy’s fight with Kaido that his true power seemed to be something other than rubber, and now it’s been confirmed that he actually had a godly power all along.

Now that Luffy has fully awakened his Devil Fruit, it’s also teased that this awakening would make Nika’s rubbery body tougher with a “greater physical strength and freedom” that brings about a “ridiculous” power. It remains to be seen what the Elders mean by calling Luffy’s new power “ridiculous” but it’s now become clear that Luffy himself has lucked into one of the most important Devil Fruits in the history of this world.

What do you think? How do you feel about Luffy's real Devil Fruit power? Did you expect him to have some ties to a god? What do you think Luffy's Sun God Devil Fruit mean for his future?