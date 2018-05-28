New ‘One Piece’ Collection Reveals Its Heroines’ Wedding Looks

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece may be filled with cute and memorable women, but the only characters who have really experimented with different looks are the main women of the Straw Hat crew Nami and Nico Robin.

But thanks to a new line of formal figures, now One Piece fans can see how Boa Hancock, Vivi, Nami, and even Perona look in wedding dresses.

Banprestro is releasing a line of One Piece’s women in wedding gowns and attire as part of the LADY EDGE: WEDDING collection. Nami, Boa Hancock, Princess Vivi, and Perona are each available in either a white wedding gown or a variant version featuring their signature colors. Unfortunately, this collection will only be available in Japanese arcades.

Coming to Japanese arcade as a series of crane game prizes, the LADY EDGE: WEDDING figures will begin their rollout between June and September with Boa Hancock being the first in the line available. You can find more images of the full collection here.

It’s unfortunately been a while since fans have seen Boa Hancock and Perona, but Princess Vivi has recently shown up again in the manga as part of the Reverie arc. Fans were definitely happy to see her back.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

