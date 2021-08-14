One Piece Cosplay Unleashes Kaido's Dragon Side

✖

The War For Wano has seen each of the Straw Hat Pirates unleash everything they have in an effort to free the borders of the isolated nation, with the Beast Pirates acting as the main roadblock for them to achieve the dream that was set forth by Kozuki Oden. With the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido, remaining the biggest threat that Luffy and his crew have ever faced, one Cosplayer has honored the swashbuckler's demonic dragon form with some spot-on body paint Cosplay that honors the Yonkou and brings to life the form that was created thanks in part to the Fish Fish Fruit.

Currently, Kaido is sitting on top of the world in both the anime and the manga for Eiichiro Oda's amazing Shonen series, with his forces far outnumbering the resistance that are looking to take their country back and the Straw Hats themselves, the Beast Pirate captain has also recently defeated Luffy in a one-on-one fight. Kaido's ability to transform into a dragon also allows the evil pirate the ability to find a halfway point between man and dragon, creating a new form that is perhaps stronger than anything we had seen from the leader of Wano before, and proving that Luffy still might have a long way to go before he can defeat Kaido.

Instagram Cosplayer Beat By Dime shared this insane Cosplay that brings Kaido to life, specifically in his dragon form that he has used to strike fear into the denizens of Wano Country while also knocking down Luffy and his crew a peg throughout their encounters during the Wano Arc of One Piece:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤D I M E🖤 (@beatbydime)

The War For Wano Arc is definitely one of the biggest arcs that One Piece has featured to date, seeing each of Luffy's crew getting their own moment to battle against the Beast Pirates. While the war is still anyone's game at this point, Kaido is still believed to be unstoppable as he has already torn through the likes of Luffy and Zoro, and has begun descending the stairs of his headquarters to take down any opposition.

