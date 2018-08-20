‘One Piece’ Reveals Carrot’s Heartbreaking Reaction to its Latest Death

The last episode of One Piece ended with the death of one of the recent Straw Hat allies Pedro, and while it’s a big loss for Luffy and his crew, as well as fans, it’s an even bigger loss for his pupil Carrot.

The latest episode of the series revealed just how much Pedro’s death had an effect on Carrot, and it’s as heartbreaking as you would expect.

With Pedro gone, Carrot is completely thrown out of balance. She furiously attacks Katakuri, but is quickly put under submission by the superior fighter. It’s in this moment that she remembers Pedro’s effect on her life. In a flashback, it’s revealed that Pedro once took her under his wing, when she was forcibly being trained swordsmanship.

Preferring to teach her a fighting style she could actually use, he’s the one that gave Carrot her claw gloves, and he’s the one that taught her how to develop her own strong fighting style. But even with the passion brought through this flashback, Carrot is unable to fight Katakuri.

She’s overwhelmed both emotionally, and physically, and fans were completely devastated seeing how badly Carrot was mourning Pedro’s death. This is not the end of Carrot’s painful rampage, and it’s not the last fans have seen of her strength.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and can be found streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Read on to see what fans are saying about Carrot’s reaction to Pedro’s death, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Strong Direction

Ryota Nakamura directed One Piece #850 and his story-board owns so hard. His direction was surely on point and really loved some of his visual ideas. Here for example is how Carrot gradually leaves the enclosed pressure of not being a capable swordwoman under Pedro’s tutelage. pic.twitter.com/4SJtqSrdQH — Ashita (@AshitanoGin) August 19, 2018

‘Everyone Has Their Turn’

Pedro tells Carrot she’ll have her turn #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/ivsMpiUeXh — Danny D. Legend (@DannyLuxray) August 19, 2018

‘Carrot Don’t Cry’

Carrot don’t cryyyyy. I hope she will part of straw hat crew. #OnePiece — MJ (@_220316_) August 19, 2018

Not Ashamed to Cry

Everyone: having a perfectly normal Sunday



Me: crying at work over Carrot’s anguish at Pedro’s death in One Piece episode 849 and 850



I’m not ashamed — aloy????????⌚sius (@alxysius_c) August 19, 2018

No, Don’t Do it Carrot

Carrot’s Darkness Was on Display

No Nakama Boost

The Small Things Matter the Most

