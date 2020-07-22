One Piece Cosplay Taps into the Power of Carrot's Sulong Form

✖

Although both One Piece's anime and manga are currently in some intense moments of the Wano Country arc, the Whole Cake Island arc before it was no slouch in terms of delivering some surprising reveals and scenes. One of the biggest moments towards the end of the arc was the reveal of the Mink Tribe's ability to transform into a Sulong, a form that activated upon looking at a full moon. Not only does it give each of these warriors a tremendous boost of strength and speed, it also made them more feral to make it sort of a glass cannon.

As the Straw Hats were attempting to successfully escape from the Charlotte Family with their lives, Carrot desperately decided to take action as she unleashed the full power of her very own Sulong form when she looked at the full moon to save her friends. Inspired by Pedro's death, Carrot jumped into action and truly surprised fans with just how strong she could be.

What was surprising above all else was the pure majesty of her Sulong transformation, and artist Switchy Cosplay (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Facebook and more social media here) was able to perfectly bring this form to life without the help of the full moon! It goes to show how much fans were drawn to this form when it debuted! You can check out the excellent cosplay below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Switchy Cosplay (@switchycosplay) on Jul 9, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

As Carrot continues to adventure with the Straw Hat Pirates through the current events of the series, fans are hoping that she will eventually become a full member of the crew. If that indeed becomes the case, then Carrot's Sulong form will definitely allow her to keep up with how strong some of the other crew members are. Then again, she does offer other unique skills such as being a good lookout for the crew on the high seas! What do you think?

What did you think when Carrot first unleashed her Sulong form in One Piece? Where does it rank among your favorite transformations in the series overall? Are you hoping to see Carrot use the form again in the future? Would she be a good full time member of the Straw Hat Pirates? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

